Mike Ditka Slams Obama — ‘No Leadership at All’

During Thursday’s “The Bernie and Sid Show” on New York’s WABC Radio, legendary NFL coach and player Mike Ditka slammed former President Barack Obama, saying he lacked leadership.

“If [Trump] can possibly screw it up half as much as Obama, I’ll be surprised,” Ditka said.

He added, “No leadership at all. None. Zero.

Ditka went on to weigh in on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protest, calling him “unintelligent” for disrespecting the game that made him a public figure.

“He doesn’t play for me ever again. Period,” Ditka said if one of his players knees for the national anthem.

