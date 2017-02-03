Patriots Owner Robert Kraft: Trump Intends to Help the Business Environment in America

"I remember who the people are there when the tough times are there and he did that for me." -Robert Kraft on his friendship with Pres Trump pic.twitter.com/pQiBWDYCtF

Friday while discussing his relationship with President Donald Trump, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said the president intends to create a “vibrant economy to get jobs going again” in America.

“I think that his intent is to also to do things that can help the business environment in America, which to me, the people hurting most are working class and poor people. We need a vibrant economy to get jobs going again,” Kraft said on “Fox & Friends.”

