Skip to content

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft: Trump Intends to Help the Business Environment in America

by Trent Baker3 Feb 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday while discussing his relationship with President Donald Trump, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said the president intends to create a “vibrant economy to get jobs going again” in America.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“I think that his intent is to also to do things that can help the business environment in America, which to me, the people hurting most are working class and poor people. We need a vibrant economy to get jobs going again,” Kraft said on “Fox & Friends.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.