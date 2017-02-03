Robert De Niro: Trump Is a Bully, We Have to ‘Bully’ Him Back

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” discussing his 2016 election video saying he would like to punch then presidential candidate Donald Trump “in the face,” actor Robert De Niro said “of course” he wanted “to punch him in the face,” but added it was “only a symbolic” because he said “when people are bullies” that’s what you have to do, “bully them back.”

De Niro said, “I said that because he said that about somebody, that he would like to punch them in the face. How dare he say that to the crowd. How dare he say the things he does. Of course I want to punch him the face.”

He continued, “It was only a symbolic thing anyway. It wasn’t like I was going to go find him and punch him in the face, but he’s got to hear it. He’s got to hear it that, you know, that’s what he makes people feel. It’s not good to feel that way. It’s not to start that stuff up, but at the same time sometimes when people are bullies like that, that’s what you have to do to shut them up….Bully them back.”

“When you have people going in there just to win, it’s not about winning. It’s about what’s right for the country, the people. And we hear a lot of lip service about that and even from Trump. He added,”But now is the time to see what he’s going to do. So far it doesn’t look good”

