Saints QB Drew Brees on Future in Politics: ‘I Will Certainly Give It Consideration’

New Orleans Saints star quarterback Drew Brees is not ready to call it quits on his long, successful career. When he does, politics may be where he turns.

“I’m not ruling it out. It’s not the first thing I’m gonna do after I step away from the game, but I will certainly give it consideration,” Brees said Friday on “Fox & Friends.”

Former NFL stars Tim Tebow and Peyton Manning are also considering politics in the future.

