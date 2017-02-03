Skip to content

Tebow on Tom Brady Being Asked About Trump Relationship: ‘Just Let Him Get Ready for His Super Bowl!’

by Trent Baker3 Feb 20170

During Friday’s “Fox & Friends,” former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow said the reporters questioning New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady about his friendship with President Donald Trump should just let him prepare for Sunday’s Super Bowl.

“Just let him get ready for his Super Bowl!” Tebow exclaimed. “He’s probably going to go down as the best quarterback of all-time. He doesn’t need to focus on anything else but trying to win a Super Bowl right now.”

