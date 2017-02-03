Tebow on Tom Brady Being Asked About Trump Relationship: ‘Just Let Him Get Ready for His Super Bowl!’

"Just let him get ready for his Super Bowl!" - @TimTebow on reporters questioning Tom Brady about his friendship with President Trump pic.twitter.com/OVvrMpOOqO

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During Friday’s “Fox & Friends,” former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow said the reporters questioning New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady about his friendship with President Donald Trump should just let him prepare for Sunday’s Super Bowl.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“Just let him get ready for his Super Bowl!” Tebow exclaimed. “He’s probably going to go down as the best quarterback of all-time. He doesn’t need to focus on anything else but trying to win a Super Bowl right now.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent