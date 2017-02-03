Watch: 84 Lumber Released Portion of ‘Controversial’ Super Bowl Ad Depicting Immigration, Border Wall

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

84 Lumber has already released some of its ad that had to be changed before airing in the Super Bowl after it was deemed by Fox to be “too controversial.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In the portion of the ad released Thursday, titled “The Journey Begins,” a Mexican mother and daughter embark on a journey by foot, truck and train.

At the end of the 90-second ad, 84 Lumber directs viewers to see the conclusion of the journey that has “content deemed too controversial for TV” to be available halftime of Sunday’s game.

The conclusion of the ad reportedly features a wall blocking people looking for work in the United States.

The spot approved by Fox to air in the game is supposed to air just before halftime.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent