Bill Maher to Tom Brady, Bill Belichick: ‘F*** You,’ ‘Go Falcons’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During Friday’s “Real Time” on HBO, host Bill Maher went on a long-winded rant about how he is cheering for the Atlanta Falcons Sunday in Super Bowl LI all because President Donald Trump is close with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“The Falcons are playing a team where the owner, the coach, and the star quarterback all love and support Donald Trump, so I’d really like for them to lose by a score of a million f***ing thousand to none,” Maher said to applause.

Later, Maher told both Brady and Belichick, “F*** you!”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent