Milo: Free Speech Is ‘Under Threat’ on College Campuses

Following the violent protest at UC-Berkeley earlier this week, Breitbart Tech editor Milo Yiannopoulos told Fox News Channel’s Jeanine Pirro on “Justice” Saturday that freedom of speech is “under threat” on college campuses.

“I’m very popular on campus because I talk about free speech and free expression, and something that is really under threat on American college campuses, which is the first amendment,” he said.

Yiannopoulos went on to agree with President Donald Trump, saying the best way to combat the lack of colleges protecting the right of free speech is to remove their federal funding.

