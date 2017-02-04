O’Reilly: Liberal Sports Media Turned Trump-Brady Friendship Into Controversy

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In an interview with sportscaster Jim Gray on Fox News Channel’s “The O’Reilly Factor,” host Bill O’Reilly said the reason sports media hammers New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for his relationship with President Donald Trump is because sports media is mainly liberal.

“Brady’s a friend of Donald Trump’s — not an overt political guy, but I did see a bunch of articles saying Brady is the devil because he’s friends with Trump,” O’Reilly said.

“Most of the sports press are liberals,” he added.

Although Gray said he does not know how the sports media members voted, he does know Brady is loyal to Trump after the president stuck up for him during “Deflate-gate.”

“[Brady] has also said just because he is friends with somebody and happens to like somebody doesn’t necessarily mean that he agrees with the opinions or thoughts or everything that his friends are putting out,” Gray responded. “And that would apply to President Trump.”

He continued, “Tom’s a loyal, honorable guy, and he’s not going to give up on Donald Trump, particularly after he defended him and has known him for so long.”

