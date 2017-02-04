Toure: Black-on-Black Crime in Chicago Not a Prime Issue Black Americans Need Resolved

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During the Saturday “AM Joy” broadcast on MSNBC, MSNBC contributor Toure said black-on-black crime is not the biggest issue for black Americans at this time.

Instead, Toure suggested the war on drugs, wealth inequality, public schooling and police violence are bigger issues for the black community.

“This attack on black-on-black crime in Chicago — this is not the prime thing that black America needs dealt with” Toure told host Joy Reid. “We need the war on drugs dealt with, we need the wealth inequality dealt with, we need public schooling better, we need policing violence dealt with better.”

