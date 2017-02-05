Conway: Dems Have Time to ‘Cry and Weep’ at Airports But Not Vote on Trump Nominations

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s’“Media Buzz,” White House aide Kellyanne Conway criticized Democratic politicians that “have time to go and cry and weep at the airports” to protest President Donald Trump’s executive order, but not the time to vote on Trump’s cabinet nominees.

Conway said, “The Democrats want to go on the record, they have time to go and cry and weep at the airport protesting something that they’ve completely bastardized as to what it is and what its intent and what its effect is, this immigration order and yet they don’t have time to give a fair hearing, an up-or-down vote on these nominees?” Conway asked. “You want to vote against, vote against. But at least give people a hearing and the decency of a vote.”

