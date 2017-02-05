Feinstein: Trump ‘Splitting’ America Apart With ‘Blizzard of Executive Orders’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen.r Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) said President Donald Trump was “splitting” the country apart with what she called “a blizzard of executive orders and memorandums.”

Feinstein said, ” we listen for months while republicans said that Obama was issuing too many executive orders and exceeding his authority on executive orders. So, you know, what is soft is goose for the gander. There is great concern. There has been a blizzard of executive orders and memorandums, some vague, some specific, some probably unlawful. And you have people in the streets here.”

“This president has not brought the nation together as he says he is working for his base,” she continued. “Well, there are a majority of people that are outside of that base. And I think my best advice has been, and I was able to say this to him directly, please, Mr. President, you have to bring this country together. What he is doing is splitting it apart more and more and more.”

