McConnell on Trump Criticism of Travel Restriction Overruling: ‘It Is Best Not to Single Out Judges’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” when asked about President Donald Trump’s tweet calling the judge who temporarily halted his executive order restricting travel from seven Muslim-majority countries a “so-called judge,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said he thought it was best to “not to single out judges.”

McConnell said, “I think it is best not to single out judges. We all get disappointed from time to time. I think it is best to avoid criticizing them individually.”

