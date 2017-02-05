Panetta: Trump Cannot Govern Through Executive Order

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On this weekend’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” former CIA Director Leon Panetta discussed President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting travel from seven Muslim-majority countries and declared he could not govern as president “through executive orders.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Panetta said, “I think that problem here is that the president needed to take the time to really look at that executive order, to vet it properly. Instead, they rushed it out very quickly. It had problems. Even they recognized the problem in implementing this—it created more trouble than dealing with the problem he was facing. You can do this right. We can protect this country, we have protected this country. We have not had another 9/11 attack in this country because we have had developed good counter terrorism operations.”

“We have developed strong vetting approaches,” he continued. “We have to do is to increase the vetting process to strengthen it, provide money and manpower to get it done right. That is the way you deal with protecting this country. You don’t deal with it by implementing some kind of across the board bans that very frankly, raised a lot of legal issues that he now dealing with. You cannot govern in this country as president through executive orders. OK? He criticized President Obama for using executive orders.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN