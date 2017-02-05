Pelosi Calls for FBI Investigation to Find Out ‘What the Russians Have on Donald Trump’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called for a FBI investigation to find out “what the Russians have” on President Donald Trump.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Pelosi said, “I want to know what the Russians have on Donald Trump. I think we have to have that investigation by the FBI into his financial, personal and political connections to Russia, and we want to see his tax returns so we can have a truth in the relationship between Putin whom he admires.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN