Pence: Iran Would Do Well Not to ‘Test’ Trump Administration, ‘We’re Watching’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Vice President Mike Pence said Iran would “do well,” not to test President Donald Trump’s resolve.

Partial transcript as follows:

STEPHANOPOULOS: President took executive action on Iran yesterday. Imposed those new sanctions. And we saw General Flynn say, “Iran is on notice.” What does that mean, exactly?

PENCE: It means, We’re watching.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What are we watching for?

PENCE: It means there’s– Iran would do well to look at the calendar and realize there’s a new president in the Oval Office. And Iran would do well not to test the resolve of this new president.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What would testing the resolve be?

PENCE: Well, we– the– the ballistic missile tests that were done in the last week were in direct violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions dealing with limiting them in that regard. That’s the reason why the president took the decisive action that he took to impose economic sanctions on their supply chain for their missile program.

But also, let’s recognize that, the Houthi rebels in Yemen are fully subsidized by Iran. And the attack that the Houthis leveled using Iranian arms against a Saudi Arabian– ship this last week, all represent the kind of hostile and belligerent actions that are simply not going to be tolerated– by this administration–

STEPHANOPOULOS: That might require military action? President said, ‘Everything’s on the table.’

PENCE: President said, ‘Everything’s on the table.’