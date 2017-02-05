Sanders: Trump Is a ‘Fraud’ Moving America Towards ‘Authoritarianism’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) described President Donald Trump as a “fraud” who is moving America “toward authoritarianism.”

When asked about Wall Street reforms Sanders said, “It is hard not to laugh to see President Trump along side these Wall Street guys. And I need to say this, I don’t mean to be disrespectful, this guy is a fraud. He ran for president saying ‘I’m going to take on Wall Street, They’re getting away with murder.’ And then he appoints all these billionaires, and now he will dismantle legislation that protects consumers.”

He added, “I would hope that people like Senator McConnell and other Republicans have the courage to stand up to a Trump’s movement toward authoritarianism. Toward a situation where Trump says everybody is terrible and wrong and I’m the only guy that can protect the America people. Men and woman did not stand up, fight, and die, to lead us in the direction of an authoritarian society. We’re a democracy, not a one man show. It’s the United States of America. We’re not a business run by Mr. Trump.”

