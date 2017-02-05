Trump Tells FNC’s O’Reilly He Has ‘Respect’ for Putin in Pre-Super Bowl Interview

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In an interview with Fox News Channel’s Bill O’Reilly, President Donald Trump discussed Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he respects him, but that does not necessarily mean he gets along with him.

“I do respect [Putin],” Trump told O’Reilly. “I respect a lot of people, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to get along with them. He’s a leader of his country. I say it’s better to get along with Russia than not.”

Trump added he would like Russia’s assistance in fighting ISIS and Islamic terrorism.

“Putin’s a killer,” O’Reilly said.

“[There are] a lot of killers,” Trump responded, “We’ve got a lot of killers. What do you think? Our country’s so innocent?”

