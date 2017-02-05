Watch: Patriots Fans Boo Goodell at Super Bowl Trophy Presentation

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Following the New England Patriots’ stunning 25-point comeback over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Patriots fans greeted NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell with some animosity.

Patriots fans did not forget how Goodell suspended their star quarterback Tom Brady for four games to start this season, and they let the commissioner know they were unhappy for the way “Deflate-gate” was handled by booing him.

The Patriots were down 28-3 at one point in the game, only to come back and win 34-28 in overtime.

