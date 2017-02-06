Casey Anthony Seen in Crowd of Trump Protesters at Mar-A-Lago

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Casey Anthony, the Florida woman acquitted in 2011 for the death of her two-year-old daughter, was spotted protesting President Donald Trump on Saturday outside of his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Anthony was among the crowd of an estimated 3,000 people.

She declined to speak on camera, but did tell WPTV news that she is against the president’s policies.

