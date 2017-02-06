Dem Rep Lieu: Trump’s Pathological Lies ‘a Danger’ to the Republic

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said President Donald Trump “lies pathologically,” and that he added leads to “authoritarianism, and therefore he was “a danger” to the republic.

Lieu said, “Let me say that we have a problem here in America. Our president lies pathologically. He has a staff lie pathologically and then he attacks the free press, he attacks the judiciary and this is what starts authoritarianism. Donald Trump is a danger to republic and we need to wake up and understand the harms that he’s causing our country.”

He added, “I read Donald Trump’s Twitter feed. I hope lots of people read it and they can determine for themselves whether there are some mental issues. As an observer who is not a doctor, I think there are some issues there because, again, our president lies pathologically. He has a disconnection from the truth that is highly disturbing and we can’t have that person making decisions on things like nuclear weapons and we need to wake up and really start looking at this issue.”

