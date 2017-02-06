Spicer: Judge Who Blocked Trump Travel Ban Went ‘Rogue’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday on “Fox & Friends,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said U.S. District Court Judge James Robart went “rogue” with his Friday ruling blocking President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Spicer said, “The law is very clear that the president has broad powers to keep this country safe and to limit access to people that could come into this country and do us harm. He utilized that power in a very legal, constitutional manner to ensure that we are safe, our people are safe, our country is safe, our institutions are safe. And it’s somewhat sad to see a judge go rogue like this.”

