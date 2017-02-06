Tom Brady on Missing Super Bowl Jersey: ‘Let Me Know’ if It Shows Up on eBay

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During Monday’s Super Bowl LI MVP press conference, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady commented on his missing Super Bowl jersey that he said was taken after being put in his bag.

He called it “unfortunate,” and then asked for help tracking it down.

“It’s unfortunate because that’s a nice piece of memorabilia,” Brady said. “If it shows up on eBay somewhere, someone let me know. We’ll try to track that down.”

