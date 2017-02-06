Trump: Terrorism at a ‘Point Where It’s Not Even Being Reported” By ‘Very Dishonest Press’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday in an appearance at MacDill Air Force Base’s U.S. Central Command in Tampa, FL, President Donald Trump took aim at the “dishonest press” for the manner which it covers the threats of terrorism or in some cases ignored.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Trump went on to vow to defeat those “forces of death and destruction.”

“The challenges facing our nation, nevertheless, are very large — very, very large,” Trump said. “We’re up against an enemy that celebrates death and totally worships destruction. You’ve seen that. ISIS is on a campaign of genocide committing atrocities across the world. Radical Islamic terrorists are determined to strike our homeland as they did on 9/11, as they did from Boston to Orlando to San Bernardino, and all across Europe. You’ve seen what happened in Paris and Nice. All over Europe it’s happening. It’s gotten to a point where it’s not even being reported. And in many cases the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it. They have their reasons and you understand that.

“So, today we deliver a message in one very unified voice: To these forces of death and destruction, America and its allies will defeat you. We will defeat them,” he added. “We will defeat radical Islamic terrorism and we will not allow it to take root in our country — not going to allow it. You’ve seen what’s been going on over the last few days. We need strong programs so people that love us and want to love our country, and will end up loving our country, are allowed in. Not people that want to destroy us and destroy our country.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor