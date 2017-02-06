Watch: Tom Brady Takes a Shot at Goodell in Local TV Ad Shot Before Super Bowl

BRADY FILMED THIS BEFORE THE GAME WITH FIVE RINGS! I AM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/3wbowdgY6Y

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady won his fifth Super Bowl ring Sunday when he led his team to victory after being down 28-3.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In a local commercial for Shields Health Care, a Massachusetts health care group, the quarterback discussed his newest ring in an ad that aired after the game.

In the ad, Brady was called from the waiting room and asked to remove all of his jewelry and put it in his locker.

He removed four rings and then remembered his newest one — from Super Bowl LI.

“We’re going to need to get you a bigger locker,” the Shields employee says.

“Roger that,” Brady responds.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent