CNN’s Baldwin: ‘Can We Say on TV That President Obama Is Jacked?’

During a report on former President Obama’s vacation on Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” anchor Brooke Baldwin asked, “can we say on TV that President Obama is jacked?”

Brianna Keilar laughed, and replied, “Well, you just said it. He seems to have had some time perhaps to spend some time in the gym, which he did make a regular habit of that as president.”

(h/t Caleb Howe)

