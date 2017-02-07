Dem Sen Murphy: Trump Acting ‘Exactly’ Like He Would If Putin Was ‘Literally Pulling the Strings’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said, “if you want to believe that Putin is literally pulling the strings of this administration, then this is exactly how it would play out.” And wondered, “is there something that the Russians have on him, that is causing him to say these really bizarre things, on an almost daily basis?”

Murphy said, “[I]f you want to believe the worst here, if you want to believe that Putin is literally pulling the strings of this administration, then this is exactly how it would play out. You would have the president of the United States clouding the case as to whether Russia is controlling this insurgency in eastern Ukraine. You would have him hinting at the withdrawal of sanctions. You would be making moral equivalences between Putin’s killing of journalists and political opponents and US military activities. This is as scary as it gets, and the intelligence committees in the House and the Senate need to get to the bottom of what this is all about. What is this strange relationship between Putin and Trump? And is there something that the Russians have on him, that is causing him to say these really bizarre things, on an almost daily basis?”

