Ginsburg Calls for Change to the Electoral College

Monday at Stanford Law School, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said she “would like to change,” the Electoral College system.

Ginsburg said, “There are some things I would like to change, one is the Electoral College.”

She added, “But that would require a constitutional amendment, and amending our Constitution is powerfully hard to do.”

Ginsburg also bemoaned partisanship in Washington D.C. saying. “I wish there were a way I could wave a magic wand and put it back when people were respectful of each other and the Congress was working for the good of the country and not just along party lines.”

