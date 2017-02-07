Laura Ingraham: Trump Should Address the Nation to Make Case for Executive Order

. @IngrahamAngle : President Trump should address the nation and make the case for his immigration order pic.twitter.com/1QnQ6PEglR

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” conservative talker Laura Ingraham made the argument for President Donald Trump to directly address the American people to make the case for his embattled immigration executive order.

“The president should come out and make the case for why this is in the nation’s interest,” Ingraham said. “He didn’t do that and I think a lot more people would be open to this idea. You might even get a few Democrats on your side. If the president goes to the nation and says, ‘This is why this is important. We welcome immigrants. Most Muslims around the world are welcome here. We welcome people from all over the globe. But this is about you and your safety. Let’s get this right before we move forward.'”

“That would make the case moot — in other words the case would lose all standing because there really would be no case anymore,” she added.

