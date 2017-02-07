Nancy Pelosi: ‘We’ve Seen Nothing I Can Work with President Bush On’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said during a Monday press conference that she cannot work with “President Bush.”

“While its only been a couple of weeks since the inauguration, we’ve seen nothing that I can work with President Bush on,” Pelosi said.

The members standing behind Pelosi appeared to notice her slip up, but did not correct her.

Pelosi was in office for both former President George H.W. Bush and former President George W. Bush, but clearly meant President Donald Trump.

Former President H.W. Bush showed Sunday that he did not need to work with Pelosi, as he handled the coin toss at Super Bowl LI just fine.

