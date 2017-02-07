NBC’s Tur: Is Trump Going Down ‘A Dangerous Path’ Because Putin Has Killed Journalists and Trump Criticizes Them?

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Monday’s broadcast of “MSNBC Live,” host Katy Tur asked Senator Deb Fischer (R-NE) asked if she thought President Trump was heading down “a dangerous path” because Trump has avoided criticizing Vladimir Putin, Putin has killed journalists, and “Donald Trump has made no secret about going after journalists and his distaste for any news that doesn’t agree with him here.”

Tur asked, “Why — what is your sense of why this president is going above and beyond, bending over backwards, if you will, to stay away from criticizing the Russian president? And it’s almost — give him an excuse. As we know, there’s, since 2000, been a couple dozen suspicious deaths of journalists in Russia who came out against the government there. Donald Trump has made no secret about going after journalists and his distaste for any news that doesn’t agree with him here. Do you find that this is a dangerous path he is heading down?”

(h/t NewsBusters)

