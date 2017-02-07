Patriots RB James White Reveals Game-Winning Football Is Missing

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In an interview Tuesday on NBC Sports’ “The Dan Patrick Show,” New England Patriots running back James White revealed he did not know where the game-winning touchdown ball went after he scored in overtime of Super Bowl LI.

“I actually don’t know what I did with [the game-winning football],” White told host Dan Patrick. “I left it on the ground and started running.”

“I wasn’t thinking in that moment. I was too busy sprinting down the field.” he added.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is also looking for his Super Bowl LI jersey after he said it was taken from his bag following Sunday’s game.

