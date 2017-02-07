Skip to content

Vet-Owned Coffee Store Responds to Starbucks, Vows to Hire 10,000 Vets

by Trent Baker7 Feb 20170

As a response to Starbucks choosing to hire 10,000 refugees to protest President Donald Trump’s temporary immigration ban, a veteran and now coffee shop owner has an even better idea.

Evan Hafer, an Army Special Forces veteran and CEO of Black Rifle Coffee Company, said on Tuesday’s “Fox & Friends” that he plans to hire 10,000 veterans.

“Our plan is to build 600 stores in the next six years. I’m going to try to push this forward with the community behind me,” Hafer stated.

Black Rifle Coffee Company has a more than 50 percent veteran hiring rate in its two years of business.

“Hiring vets is not PR for me,” added Hafer. “It’s who we are.”

