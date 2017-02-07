Watch: McConnell Shuts Down Elizabeth Warren in Sessions Senate Floor Debate

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday night on the U.S. Senate floor, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who was speaking out against Attorney General designee Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL), was shut down by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for an apparent violation of Senate rules.

Warren in here speech attempted to read a letter by Coretta Scott King, the widow of Martin Luther King, Jr., that protested the nomination of Sessions to the federal bench in 1986. However, Warren was warned by Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT), who was presiding over the Senate at the time and had warned Warren about violating “Rule 19.”

“The senator is reminded that it is a violation of Rule 19 of the standing rules of the Senate to ‘impute to another senator or senators any conduct or motive unworthy or becoming a senator,” he said.

Later, McConnell finally shut down Warren for criticizing their Sessions and was told to take her seat.

Senators then voted along party lines by a 49-43 margin to uphold the ruling of the presiding chair and block Warren from speaking for the remainder of the debate.

