Cuban on Trump: ‘I Don’t Think He Lasts Four Years’

Wednesday in New York City, owner of the Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban told TMZ he didn’t think President Donald Trump would last four years.

Cuban said, “Some of his policies are fine, right, some of his Republican-driven policies — tax reform, reduction of bureaucracy…I think There are a lot of positives there, but I don’t think those are necessarily his ideas, and the execution, particularly on the ban, has been horrible. I mean, I don’t think he lasts four years.”

He added, “Look, it’s our country, we want him to do well and want the country to do well, there’s a lot of great opportunity here. It’s not about policies. It’s about temperament. It’s about approach. It’s about investing the time to learn.”

