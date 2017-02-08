FS1’s Bayless: Athletes Skipping White House Because of Trump Pitting Individual Interest Versus Team Interest

"If they don't want to go, I'm great with that. But now it becomes their individual interests… versus the team concept." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/fVTFtgCY6p

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday, FS1 “Undisputed” co-host Skip Bayless weighed in on athletes like New England Patriots stars Devin McCourty and Martellus Bennet saying they will not attend the White House Super Bowl victory celebration with President Donald Trump.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Bayless, who admitted he was “great” with athletes not going if they did not want to, suggested it could hurt the team concept if some players elected to go while others stayed.

“If they don’t want to go, I’m great with that,” Bayless stated. “But now it becomes their individual interest and their political views or racial views versus the team concept.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent