Howard Dean: McConnell Shutting Down Warren ‘Looks Sexist,’ a ‘Little Racist’

Wednesday on MSNBC, discussing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) invoking Rule 19 to stop Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) while reading a letter by Coretta Scott King on the Senate floor Tuesday night, former DNC chair and former Gov. Howard Dean (D-VT) said McConnell’s action looked “sexist” and “a little racist..”

Dean said, “I think the mistake that McConnell made was to stop the reading of a letter by Coretta Scott King. I can’t imagine what must have been going through his mind when he did that.”

He added, “Mitch McConnell knew exactly what he was doing. He probably might have tried a different tactic at that particular time while she is reading a letter from the widow of one of the great icons of American politics in American history. That was probably was not the right time to do that. Elizabeth says a lot of inflammatory things. I have to say I also agree Ted Cruz says much worse things and he never gets called. It looks sexist. It looks a little racist. I don’t want to be accusing McConnell of those things, but that’s the way it looks. That was not a smart way to do what he did.”

