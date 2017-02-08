Pelosi: Trump Using ‘Keep America Safe’ ‘Market’ to Push Muslim Ban

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

This week in an interview with Bill Press, House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), said President Donald Trump is “going out there and saying, ‘This is keeping the American people safe.’ And that has a market,” but his executive order halting immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States is “a ban on Muslims.”

Pelosi said, “He’s going out there and saying, ‘This is keeping the American people safe.’ And that has a market! People think, ‘Oh yeah, we’re vetting people so they don’t come in.’ No, that is not what this is. Of course, we would always subject anything to protect the American people to scrutiny to make sure it is doing its job. That’s not what this is about. This is about a ban on Muslims that is unconstitutional and immoral and wrong. And the American people know it. And it is not making us safer. It is making us less safe.”

She added, “What the president is doing is dangerous, reckless, rash and strategically incoherent.”

