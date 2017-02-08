Shaq: Brady’s Missing Super Bowl Jersey ‘an Inside Job’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

NBA legend and Georgia sheriff’s deputy Shaquille O’Neal told TMZ Sports that the missing Tom Brady Super Bowl LI jersey is an “inside job.”

“It’s an inside job,” Shaq said. “First, I’m checking the ball boys; then I’m checking his teammates, the ones that don’t really play a lot … Somebody knows something.”

Brady’s jersey went missing after Sunday’s game, and he has asked for help finding the piece of memorabilia for his collection.

