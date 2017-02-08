Tucker Carlson Confronts USA Today Editor Over Editorial Comparing Steve Bannon to ISIS Leader

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson took on USA Today editorial page editor David Mastio for an editorial that appeared in Monday’s edition of USA Today headlined “What Bannon shares with ISIL leader,” referring to White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

After rattling off some of the atrocities committed by ISIS under al-Baghdadi, including beheading journalists, use of chemical weapons, employment of child soldiers, mass execution of Christians and declaration of a caliphate, Carlson pushed back against the characterization of Bannon.

However, Mastio doubled down and insisted the visions of the two, which was a war underway between Islam and the West, were similar.

“We’re at war with a psychotic death cult, a fringe of the Islamic world,” Mastio said. “Bannon agrees with Baghdadi that it is a war between Islam and the West. We don’t need to give Baghdadi that propaganda victory.”

