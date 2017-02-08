Watch: Scarborough Mocks Senate Dems for Suggesting Jeff Sessions Is a Bigot

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough took on Senate Democrats opposing Sen. Jeff Sessions’ attorney general appointment on the grounds that he is a bigot.

Scarborough mocked Sessions Democratic Senate colleagues that had worked alongside Sessions, referring to him as a “friend,” and then suddenly turned on him and deemed him unfit for the AG position.

“They’ve worked with him — ‘My dear friend from Alabama, my buddy from Alabama,'” Scarborough said mockingly. “‘Oh, Jeff Sessions, my good friend. We’re here with Jeff Sessions.’ And then suddenly he’s appointed attorney general and he’s a bigot? ‘How could he ever be attorney general, he’s a bigot.’ Despite the fact they’ve worked with him for all these years, and they’ve eaten with him every day, and they’ve co-sponsored legislation with him every day.”

“You don’t go from being a friend with a guy to suddenly him being a bigot,” Scarborough added. “Why were they friends with him all these years?”

