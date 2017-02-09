Alec Baldwin: Playing Trump ‘Not Always Fun’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Although he’s hosting NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” this weekend for a record 17th time, on Thursday’s broadcast of “Extra,” Alec Baldwin admitted his latest signature character of President Donald Trump on the long-running NBC program was not that “fun to play.”

“I enjoy being a part of it,” he said to his wife, “Extra” correspondent Hilaria Baldwin. “He’s tense, he’s angry, he’s pissed off — and that’s not always fun to play. My God, I keep coming back to the same thing, thinking that he won — he would have settled down. He would have relaxed.”

Baldwin also responded to remarks from White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who referred to Baldwin’s characterization of Trump as “mean.”

“What is he supposed to say? All those guys are working for Trump. They work for the president, and they are going to say what they need to say to fit in,” Baldwin replied. “That’s symbolic of where we’re at — we repeat back everything that Trump says.”

