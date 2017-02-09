CNN’s Cuomo: Being Called ‘Fake News’ the ‘Equivalent of the ‘N-word’ for Journalists’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on SiriusXM POTUS’s “Smerconish,” CNN’s “New Day” co-host Chris Cuomo bemoaned President Donald Trump’s criticism of him for his handling of an interview with Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT).

Blumenthal alleged Trump’s nominee for Supreme Court associate justice Neil Gorsuch had told him he was disheartened by the president’s comments about a judge who ruled to place a stay on his executive order.

Trump had alleged Cuomo failed to question Blumenthal about statements leading up to his 2010 run for the U.S. Senate, apparently misrepresenting his military service.

Chris Cuomo, in his interview with Sen. Blumenthal, never asked him about his long-term lie about his brave "service" in Vietnam. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

Cuomo pointed that he had brought up Blumenthal’s misrepresentation and decried Trump’s critique, likening it to be called the “n-word.”

“The only thing that’s bothersome about it is that I see being called ‘fake news’ as the equivalent of the ‘n-word’ for journalists, the equivalent of calling an Italian any of the ugly words that people have for that ethnicity,” Cuomo said. “That’s what fake news is to a journalist.”

That was similar to what Cuomo said earlier on “New Day” in a segment immediately following Trump’s post of the tweet.

Chris Cuomo responds to President Donald Trump's tweet about him: "The President … is once again off on the facts" https://t.co/tReOdUwP7y — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 9, 2017

“Fake news is the worst thing that you could call a journalist,” he said. “It’s like an ethnic disparagement. We all have these ugly words for people, and that’s the one for journalists.”

