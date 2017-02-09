Conway: Merits of Executive Order Will Prevail in Court

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The First 100 Days,” in reacting to the 9th Circuit Court ruling upholding the blocking of President Donald Trump‘s executive order banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, White House aide Kellyanne Conway said the administration was “fully confident” it will eventually prevail in court.

Conway said, “This ruling does not affect the merits at all. It is an interim ruling, and we are fully confident that now that we will get our day in court and have an opportunity to argue this on the merits that we will prevail.”

