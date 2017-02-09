Dem Sen Booker on 9th Circuit Ruling: ‘Good Day’ for America, ‘Makes Us Safer’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” reacting to the 9th Circuit Court ruling upholding the blocking of President Donald Trump‘s executive order banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said it was “a good day for the United States of America.”

Booker said, “Remember, this is not the only panel of judges that have been coming out against—ruling against this ban. So this is a good day for the United States of America because we’re asserting—continuing to assert—the reality that Donald Trump doesn’t seem to want to accept—that he is not above the law. That he can’t go just unchecked, do bans like this. And in my opinion, make our country less safe and not more.”

When asked if it would be a good day if Trump’s travel restriction had completely gone away, Booker added, “I think it would be a good day for America because it makes us safer. Democrats and Republicans are vested in the security of our country. But when you know that our enemies are using the ban as a demonstration in their effort to establish a caliphate, that this is a war on Islam. This is giving them strength in rhetoric, recruiting and alike. It’s not making us safer.”

