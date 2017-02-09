HuffPo Accidentally Makes Badass Video of Steve Bannon

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In an attempt to paint White House chief strategist Steve Bannon as a dangerous warmonger and ideologue, the Huffington Post unwitting created a badass highlight reel of some of Bannon’s greatest hits.

The video includes Bannon’s comments expressing concern over the imminent clash of civilizations between a demoralized Judeo-Christian West and an increasingly militant radical Islamic world.

Bannon has argued over the years that the civilizational struggle with radical Islam — along with the corrupt crony capitalism of “the Party of Davos,” the dehumanizing secularization of the West, and the ambitions of emerging superpowers like China — were all converging into a global conflict not unlike the one faced by the World War II generation.

The generational theory about “four turnings” formed the basis for Bannon’s acclaimed documentary Generation Zero about the 2008 financial crisis. The term comes from the book The Fourth Turning by William Strauss and Neil Howe, who argued that American history can been charted in a cycle of four stages, concluding with a crisis period that emerges every 80 years. According to this theory, the last crisis was nearly 80 years ago with World War II; and hence, the next crisis will soon be upon us.

