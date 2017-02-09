Trump: 9th Circuit Ruling ‘A Political Decision,’ ‘We’re Going to Win’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During a portion of an interview with NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell and Hallie Jackson that was broadcast on Thursday’s “Hardball” on MSNBC, President Donald Trump reacted to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision against his immigration executive order by saying the 9th Circuit made “a political decision,” and “we’re going to win the case.”

Trump said, “We’ll see them in court. It’s a political decision, and I look forward to doing it. We have a situation where the security of our country is at stake. And it’s a very, very serious situation. So, we look forward, as I just said, to seeing them in court.” He added that “we’re going to win the case.”

