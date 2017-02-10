FS1’s Whitlock Can See Kaepernick Being Completely Out of NFL Soon

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday, Fox Sports 1 “Speak for Yourself” co-host Jason Whitlock weighed in on San Francisco 49ers outspoken quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s future, saying he can see him being out of the league soon.

With rumors saying Kaepernick will opt out of his contract with the 49ers, the quarterback and his agent will meet with new head coach Kyle Shanahan and new general manager John Lynch to discuss his future.

Whitlock said if the 49ers were smart, they would just cut the controversial and declining Kaepernick altogether.

“What would anybody do with a brain, it’s time to move on from Colin Kaepernick. To me, the fact that he’s reaching out to them speaks to the desperation. Him and his agent have looked around like, ‘There’s not much of a market out here if there was a starting quarterback.’ There’s a bad market out here for him as a backup quarterback,” Whitlock said.

He continued, “[I] could see Kaepernick being out of the league.”

