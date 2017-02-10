Jamila Bey: ‘Milo Has Made Millions’ ‘Bringing Violence and Bringing Terror’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “O’Reilly Factor,” radio host Jamila Bey argued, “Milo has made millions of dollars on going and bringing violence and bringing terror to individuals he doesn’t like.”

Bey said that it is “absolutely” the case that the First Amendment only protects freedom of assembly. She added, “[T]hese young students at Berkeley, who are among the smartest in the world put themselves on the line in defense of their fellow students. One of the highest things that we hope our people do in battle and they’re doing it already at school, to say we do not accept the violence that Milo…brings to the people he chooses to out, bringing out their names of people who –.”

When asked about the Berkeley op-eds praising the violence, Bey said the students are “young people, and I’m sure that they may even change their minds, but the arguments they made were sound.”

She later added, “Milo has made millions of dollars on going and bringing violence and bringing terror to individuals he doesn’t like.”

