Jesse Watters: Under Armour Should ‘Rip Up’ Steph Curry’s Contract After Criticizing Company for Trump Support

During Friday’s “Fox & Friends,” Fox News Channel host Jesse Watters reacted to Golden State Warriors star point guard Steph Curry criticizing Under Armour after CEO Kevin Plank described President Donald Trump earlier this week as an “asset” to the country and saying he would drop the “et” from “asset.”
Watters said if he were Plank, he would “rip up” Curry’s endorsement contract with the company.
“[Curry is] getting paid to support the company, now you’re gonna trash the company? I’d just rip up the contract,” Watters said.
